Director Of ‘The Man From Snowy River’ And ‘The NeverEnding Story II’ Was 79 – The Hamden Journal

Australian film and television director George Miller has died of a heart attack in a hospital in Melbourne, Australia. He was 79.

He is best remembered for his film The Man From Snowy River, which launched him to make movies in Hollywood,

Unfortunately, Miller was destined to always be known as “the other George Miller.” That’s because he worked at the same time as the creator of the Mad Max franchise, Dr. George Miller.

Early in his career, Miller worked on the Australian television shows Division 4, Matlock Police, The Box, and The Sullivans. The boom in TV miniseries saw him take on the colonial-era Against the Wind, starring pop singer Jon English.

George T. (for Trumbull) Miller’s The Man From Snowy River was released in 1982 and spawned a sequel. It is still in the top 20 Australian films in unadjusted terms.

That led him to Hollywood, where he made the sequel to The NeverEnding Story, Christmas movie In the Nick of Time with Lloyd Bridges, and the family movie Zeus and Roxanne.

He is survived by his sons Harvey and Geordie.