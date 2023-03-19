Director Nancy Meyers Channels Ernst Lubitsch, Confirms Origin Of ‘Paris Paramount’ Film Title – The Hamden Journal

Nancy Meyers is still searching for a new home for her film after parting ways with Netflix over budget concerns. But in the meantime, the director of rom-com classics like 2006’s The Holiday and Something’s Gotta Give has dropped some hints on Instagram, revealing details about her movie, confirming the title, and sharing its origin.

The Hamden Journal reported that Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Michael Fassbender were in talks to star, but that the proposed Netflix budget — which sources say was coming in around $130 million — was causing issues. Sources say that while the studio was fine with $130 million, Meyers was fighting for $150 million, with $80 million of that going to above-the-line costs.

The film is titled Paris Paramount, which we were first to tell you about in April 2022. It tells the story of an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite (begrudgingly) on set after falling in and out of love with each other.

Meyers confirmed the project’s title and teased its storyline via a Saturday Instagram.

“There’s been a lot written about my new film,” Meyers wrote. “Here’s one thing I can easily clear up — and that’s the title — Paris Paramount. It’s from a quote by the brilliant and elegant comedy director (dare I say creator of the romantic comedy) Ernst Lubitsch. The movie is about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do. As always, Lubitsch said it best.”

Meyers also shared a quote from the German director, which read, “I’ve been to Paris, France, and I’ve been to Paris, Paramount, and frankly, I prefer Paris, Paramount.”

Supportive comments were raised by Ina Garten, Gary Janetti, and Danny Pellegrino, with Pellegrino noting, “We will be watching wherever it ends up!”