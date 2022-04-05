Director Micheal Bay Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap – The Hamden Journal

Transformers director Michael Bay wasn’t watching the Oscars so he missed everything that went down, including the moment when best actor winner Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face on the Oscar stage.

Due to Bay’s history with Smith (having worked on Bad Boys 1 and 2), the director was flooded with text about the incident with many aiming to get his thoughts on the issue. While promoting his new film Ambulance, he did have some thoughts about what happened.

“First of all, it’s wrong to begin with,” Bay tells us while promoting his latest actioner, the bank heist-gone-wrong thriller Ambulance (watch above). “But that’s all people are talking about. And I don’t really care. Hollywood gets really self-absorbed. There are babies getting blown up in Ukraine right now. We should be talking about that.”

Having worked with Smith, Bay did have positive things to say about the actor who is known to be one of the nicest celebrities in Hollywood.

“I’ve worked with him, he is not that guy,” says Bay, who like many people, thought the slap was a comedy bit until he saw Smith yelling at Rock from his seat. “I’ve never seen him lose his cool like that. I thought it was set up ’cause I saw the smirk, and I’ve been on set when Will screws with people, when he’s joking with people.”