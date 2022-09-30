Director James Gunn and Peacemaker actress Jennifer Holland marry at ceremony packed with Marvel and DC stars

Peacemaker? More like matchmaker.

Director James Gunn and Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland hit Instagram on Friday with photos of their wedding celebration in Aspen, Colorado.

“After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life,” Gunn wrote on Friday. “What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”

Gunn, 56, is the director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series and 2021’s The Suicide Squad in the DC cinematic universe. Holland appeared in The Suicide Squad as brusque government agent Emilia Harcourt, a role she reprised in the HBO Max spin-off series Peacemaker, which Gunn wrote, directed, and created.

“James Gunn and I got married surrounded by the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery, and endless love and laughter,” Holland, 35, wrote on Instagram. “My gratitude is bursting at the seams.”

The newlyweds both highlighted photos of the moose that crashed their ceremony, which took place at Aspen’s Dunbar Ranch. Gunn, ever the filmmaker, also shared footage on Twitter of the animal’s leisurely stroll nearby as the ceremony began.

Other highlights of the day include the wedding cake toppers designed by Funko, which Gunn said he wasn’t allowed to see before the wedding because bride Pop’s dress was too close a match to the real thing.

“It was so seamless and stunningly beautiful, I felt like I was in a movie,” Holland wrote.

The couple, who were introduced by actor Michael Rosenbaum in 2015, got engaged in February. Holland also appeared in the 2019 superhero horror film Brightburn, which Gunn wrote and produced.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: (L-R) Jennifer Holland and James Gunn attend the Warner Bros. premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jennifer Holland and James Gunn

The superhero genre was weaved into their wedding festivities, according to Gunn’s post: “Yes, we had Sunday fun festivities including a Marvel vs DC softball game,” he wrote. “Michael Rooker played on both teams!”

Rooker appeared in both The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as Brightburn and Gunn’s 2006 horror flick Slither.

Also pictured at the festivities were Guardians stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff; Peacemaker actors John Cena, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nhut Le, and Steve Agee; Suicide Squad stars Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior; and of course Gunn’s brother and frequent collaborator Sean Gunn.

This is Holland’s first marriage, while Gunn was previously married to The Office‘s Jenna Fischer. They divorced in 2008 after six years of marriage.

Representatives for Gunn and Holland did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

