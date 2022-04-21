Director Doug Liman Travels To Ukraine Front Lines To Document War – Deadline

Director Doug Liman Travels To Ukraine Front Lines To Document War – The Hamden Journal

Doug Liman, the Bourne franchise producer and director of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, among others, is in Ukraine to help document the war with Russia, he told GMA this morning.

“I make movies about ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances,” Liman told GMA‘s Michael Strahan, “and there’s 40 million stories like that here.”

In the interview, Liman talks about meeting the mother-in-law of a Ukrainian soldier who, along with her usual daily chores, is stockpiling Molotov cocktails, a meeting, Liman says, that gave him hope.

“How can Russia possibly dominate this country when babushkas got two cases of Molotov cocktails in the shed?,” he asked.

