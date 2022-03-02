Dire situation at guard, Darius Garland’s injury has put Cavs in tumultuous spot

Injured Cleveland Cavaliers guards Rajon Rondo, left, and Darius Garland cheer for teammates during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Cavs still don’t have a clear timetable for All-Star guard Darius Garland’s return. And time isn’t on their side.

Garland missed his third consecutive game and eighth overall Monday with a back injury. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on Tuesday that Garland participated in a very light practice, but his status as it pertains to games remains a day-to-day situation.

Fellow All-Star Jarrett Allen noted how active Garland has had to be on the sideline. But the sideline isn’t where the Cavs need him.

“You can just see him on the bench trying to be as active as he can in the timeout and he’s trying to do everything he can do without being on the court,” Allen said. “You can tell he wants to push it more. But deep down he knows if he keeps injuring his back, or I don’t know the full scope of it, he can’t be on the court. So, he’s trying to be here while not being here.”

The Cavs are effectively without the services of five guards, including two (Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio) who have been lost for the season. Rajon Rondo and Caris LeVert — who were acquired in part due to the first set of injuries — are sidelined with a sprained toe and a sprained foot, respectively, in addition to Garland’s finicky back.

All of those injury woes have hit the Cavs at a time in which they’re in the middle of a tight race in the Eastern Conference. And to make matters worse, the injuries have arrived just before a crucial stretch in the Cavs’ schedule that includes games against several of the top teams in the East, including games against the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls — currently the top two teams in the conference — and two games against the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the No. 3 seed.

That’s four games against the top three teams in the East in the next 16 days. It isn’t ideal timing while dealing with an injury crisis at the guard position.

The Cavs recently have struggled to maintain a “locked in” style of play for all 48 minutes, which included Monday’s loss in which they nearly came back from a 23-point deficit. The Cavs are working to erase some of those mid-game slides that have plagued them recently. If they can, Bickerstaff believes the Cavs can continue to go punch-for-punch with the East’s best.

“Obviously you sit back, and we planned the month out, so you’re aware of the games and those types of things. But I don’t have a fear with playing our best basketball,” Bickerstaff said. “If we’re playing to the level we’re capable of, there’s no fear that we’ll get our fair share of wins, because I trust in these guys. We just have to make sure we’re doing that.”

With Garland, Rondo and LeVert all out, Brandon Goodwin has played major minutes — 35 on Monday night — to try offer some sort of a bridge until at least one of the three can return. He’s provided a bit of scoring punch, including 17 points on Monday. But the injuries have taken their toll on the roster, especially one enjoying a dream regular season that has far exceeded even the most optimistic projections.

“I would say in the moment, you hear your guard goes down and I’m going to get disappointed and the whole team is going to get disappointed. But then you go into the game and see we have guards that are ready to play,” Allen said. “I think Brandon played an excellent game [Monday] night and showed why he needs to be on the court sometimes and why he’s able to go in and handle the pressure of being the starting point guard.

“I think, yes, it’s frustrating when somebody gets hurt. But, yes, it does bring some relief when guards are ready to step up and play at their hardest level.”

The Cavs are fighting for one of the six automatic spots in the playoffs. At the start of the season, that would have been considered a pipe dream.

“By this time of the year last year, we were all ready to go home. … It was a rough end of the season,” Allen said. “Now, the expectation wasn’t to go win the championship and we can all be honest on that, it was to go out there, play our basketball and see where it takes us. It’s taken us this far so far. I think we can count this as a success.”

