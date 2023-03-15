Diplo Comes Out As ‘Not Not Gay’ & Dishes On Same-Sex Experiences

Diplo

Diplo is not not opening up about his sexuality!

The DJ sat down with Emily Ratajkowski for an episode of her podcast High Low where the conversation turned to his past same-sex sexual experiences. “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before. … For sure. 100 [percent], yeah,” shared Diplo. Adding that he isn’t “aroused by men that much.”

When pressed by the host about if he was recalling a specific memory from his past, Diplo demurred. “I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

“I don’t know. You tell me?” said Ratajkowski, laughing.

www.instagram.com

diplo on Instagram: “✌️🫶🏼 BALI 🫶🏼2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ 🇮🇩”

The conversation came about after the host asked Diplo about his sexuality, sharing that he had opened up to her about it previously. “We should talk about what you said to me last night, which is that you’re a little gay,” she began.

“You want to cut right into that?” he asked.

Ratajkowski said she found the idea of him being gay exciting. “You should be happy. … I could just be talking to you only about your relationships to women. I like that you’re a little flexible,” said the host.

www.instagram.com

Diplo then clarified his sexuality — a bit — explaining that he doesn’t “want to define that [he’s] gay,” adding, “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys … I could date, life partner-wise.” Diplo added that he’s more of a vibe guy, rather than focusing on someone’s gender. “The temperature of our culture has changed” with men being more “fluid,” he explained. “[When I was young], you had gay kids at school and gay cousins or whatever, but it was different than it is now. I thought it was, like, weird to be gay.”

This isn’t the first time that Diplo has hinted at his sexuality. Previously, the DJ seemingly came out during an emergency landing of his plane.

www.instagram.com

diplo on Instagram: “Dear Colombus and Minneapolis, my jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I’m just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog. I just bought this cool vest in Dallas at a thrift store ….. Also i never told you this but I might by gay… Update : we landed and no one died I still might be gay but I’m definitely not going to tye die anymore jets..”

Story continues

“Dear Columbus and Minneapolis, my jet windows just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I’m just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog,” he wrote, alongside a harrowing photo of the aforementioned cracked window,” he wrote. “Also i never told you this but I might [be] gay…”

Thankfully his plane landed safely, after which he updated the post to say, “Update: we landed and no one died I still might be gay.”

He also previously sent a tweet to Angel Haze saying, “I’m only half gay and I don’t play guitar let’s hang.”

None

twitter.com

None

We’re happy to not not welcome you to the fam, Diplo.