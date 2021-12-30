Dionne Warwick vows to retaliate after Oreo sent her ‘outrageous items’

Dionne Warwick, who hilariously became the reigning queen of Twitter last year for roasting celebrities like Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd, has found herself a new adversary.

The legendary singer recently called out Oreo for its interesting flavors and now she is promising retaliation.

Like all epic friends-to-foes stories, Warwick’s relationship with Oreo started off very cordial.

Their social media interactions began on Oct. 20 when the “I Say a Little Prayer” vocalist sent out a tweet asking for brands to reply to her.

Oreo’s official Twitter account responded to the request and wrote, “Well this is fun, hi everyone.”

Warwick used the reply as an opportunity to address the company’s expanding list of cookie flavors that now include mint, lemon, birthday cake and carrot cake.

“Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most?” she asked. “The one flavor was fine.”

The cookie company defended their unique flavor combinations, writing, “The people want variety, variety is what they get!”

About a week later, Warwick continued the funny online interaction by posting a TikTok video of her auditioning for a brand deal.

“You know, I’ve been having so much fun talking to these brands on Twitter. All these children, babies, youngsters are grabbing on all of these wonderful commercials that they’re doing,” she explained in the video. Warwick seemed to be referring to recent partnerships between celebrities and food companies, like Lil Nas X with Taco Bell, Megan Thee Stallion with Popeyes and even Lady Gaga with Oreo.

But Warwick has an issue with these collaborations. “Something’s wrong with this picture. Why aren’t these brands coming after people with my age demographic?” she wondered.

To fix the problem, she created short audition tapes for multiple companies including Popeyes, Bush’s Baked Beans and even Hellmann’s despite blocking the company on Twitter when it suggested putting mayo in coffee.

The final brand she mentioned in her TikTok post was Oreo.

“Love Oreos, I really do. However, I think now is the time that you might consider doing a Dionne cookie,” she said as an example of her face on a cookie package popped up. “I’d even sing the jingle for it. I might even think about writing it for you. Give it some thought.”

One of her fans tweeted the perfect name for a new cookie line, calling it “Dionne W-oreo-wick.”

Oreo and Warwick’s relationship appeared to be on the right track until the company sent her a package of java chip flavor Oreo cookies and Oreo lip balm.

She posted a picture of the products on Wednesday and wrote, “After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response.”

Looks like their social media battle will continue as Warwick sent a follow-up tweet promising, “I will be retaliating at a later date.”

On Thursday, Oreo playfully replied to Warwick’s vow for retaliation and said, “So… you don’t like the lip balm?”

The tension has settled for now. Warwick revealed she actually enjoys her “lovely” new lip balm.

“I will add it into my beauty regimen,” she wrote.

Hopefully we get a conclusion to this feud soon.