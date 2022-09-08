Dinosaur skeleton for sale could net $500K at Paris auction

It’s dino décor.

A 152 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton named Zephyr will be auctioned in Paris next month and is expected to sell for close to $500,000.

“It’s a dinosaur for a living room,” Giquello auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said of the fossilized iguanodon skeleton.

Zephyr stands at just 1.2 feet, but is 9.8 feet in length. It belonged to a dinosaur that lived in the Jurassic period in the Utah-Colorado area. Though short, the herbivores could weigh up to 880 pounds.

The fossil set for auction was discovered in Colorado during road-building on private land in 2019. The remains were since restored by a team of Italian paleontologists.

The fossil stands at just 1.2 feet, but is 9.8 feet in length. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Zephyr lived during the Jurassic age, approximately 150 million years ago. AP/Francois Mori

Zephyr was discovered in Colorado during road-building on private land in 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Zephyr will be auctioned at Giquello auction house on Oct. 20. It is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros. Bids can be made remotely.

In 2021, Giquello sold “Big John,” the largest triceratops known to date, for a whopping 6,651,100 euros.

The year before, the auction house sold an 11-foot-tall and 132-foot-long dinosaur skeleton for 3 million euros.

With Post Wires