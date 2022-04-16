DINE AND DASH:Three women ate at restaurant, left without paying, police said

The Memphis Police Department is searching for three women after they dined and dashed at a restaurant.

Police responded to a theft call in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

The three women ate food and drank alcoholic drinks in the restaurant, then walked out without paying, according to police.

MPD said the women then got inside a newer blue model convertible Mini Cooper with a rally stripe on the hood.

The car had unknown new edition TN tags, police said.

No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators need your help in identifying the suspects responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

