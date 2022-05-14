Dillon Brooks said a lot of crazy things… he called himself a dynasty already

Stephen Curry, true to form, was ready with a counter. “[Dillon Brooks] said a lot of crazy things,” Curry told The Athletic with a smile while glancing at nearby cameras from NBA TV. “He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure. On to the next round. Western Conference finals, we’re back. Let’s goooo!”

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Dillon brooks is a flat out winning player. Would help so many teams so much, as he does memphis. – 1:44 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Here’s Eddy Curry on his new Players Tribune podcast with his wife Patrice & his relationship with NYK’s William Wesley & Leon Rose (an aside: Curry’s Players Tribune essay is worth reading for any NYK fan of his era): sny.tv/articles/eddy-… – 1:08 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Steph Curry had the final say in the game, so of course he had the last word against Dillon Brooks and these Memphis Grizzlies afterward.

On this young v. old matchup and how the mutual respect and rhetoric continued until the very end, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3311853/2022/0… – 11:49 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from May 13:

– J. Tatum: 46 pts, 9 reb, +21

– Giannis: 44 pts, 20 reb, 6 ast

– K. Thompson: 30 pts, 8 reb, 3 blk

– S. Curry: 29 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast

– D. Bane: 25 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast

– M. Smart: 21 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

– D. Green: 14 pts, 15 reb, 8 ast – 11:01 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Klay Thompson last night:

✅ 30 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 8-14 3P

It’s the fourth time Thompson has made at least eight 3P in a playoff game, tying Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard for the most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/53pVBkRIXE – 10:31 AM

Roland Lazenby @lazenby

As Tex Winter often told me, “You can hurry to a butt whipping,” which is what we see from so many teams today with sloppy, rushed play and bad shots galore. Bravo to those teams who can play like Steph Curry and the Warriors. Most can’t. Not efficiently. – 8:57 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry on Ja Morant: “He’s a problem.”

On the Grizzlies: “All the antics and the pettiness and all that, I love it.” pic.twitter.com/urHhqbLcy9 – 2:20 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry said after his 3 with 5:43 left, the first thing he did when the Grizzlies timeout was go to Wiggins on the bench and scream at him that it was his 3 that got them going – 2:20 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on Ja Morant:

“He’s a problem.” – 2:18 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steph Curry on Ja Morant: “He’s a problem. … The sky’s the limit. They’re going to be around a long time.” – 2:17 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on making the Western Conference Finals again while NBA playoffs backdrop flickers off and on pic.twitter.com/9gkVXCQdQY – 2:15 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on advocating for Kevon Looney to start pic.twitter.com/Xuh4Nv6RoG – 2:07 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kevin Looney on Steph Curry and Draymond Green calling for him to start pic.twitter.com/VvnHBn1Xcf – 1:22 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jaren Jackson Jr., Taylor Jenkins and Dillon Brooks have all said some form of this Grizzlies team being the most fun they have ever had in a basketball season.

JJJ: “You’re playing with your friends out there. We really rock with each other.” – 1:20 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks on playing the Warriors and gaining their respect.

“We’re young, they’re getting old. They know we are coming every single year.” – 1:15 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks: “100% (there’s mutual respect between the Warriors and Grizzlies). They know we are coming every single year. We are young, they are getting old.” – 1:14 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks pats his hand on the table: “Every year we are going to contend.” – 1:13 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dillon Brooks: “Rebounding and fast break points are what killed us.” – 1:12 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Mike Brown said it was Draymond Green and Stephen Curry’s final decision to start Kevon Looney.

“They looked us all in the eye and said that’s where we are going to get our confidence.” – 1:08 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Lost in the Warriors’ hoopla was that Memphis’ Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks combined for 55 points and 11 3-pointers with Ja Morant out. pic.twitter.com/Gdkz2p0hGr – 1:08 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Mike Brown said the decision to start Kevon Looney was made by Draymond Green and Stephen Curry – 1:08 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Mike Brown said Draymond Green and Stephen Curry made the call to start Kevon Looney tonight. – 1:08 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

The Looney start came courtesy of Draymond Green and Steph Curry. They called it – 1:07 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mike Brown said that Steph Curry and Draymond Green called for Kevon Looney to start tonight – 1:07 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Jayson Tatum’s historic performance

– Fighting Giannis’ fire with fire

– Warriors/Steph Curry inevitable

– Game 6 Klay

– And that is why u need Ja

– Dillon Brooks

– Game 7s

– $100 giveaway to a viewer

Join us ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=A_-zDd… – 12:46 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Physicists need to rename some coefficients in honor of Steph Curry’s gravity. – 12:44 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Desmond Bane came out of first timeout of 4th quarter and hit that 3 to give Grizzlies 89-87 lead…

Warriors closed last 6.5 minutes of game on 23-7 run. Curry closed them out again, outscoring Grizzlies with 11 of those points in that stretch. – 12:43 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

One half of the Western Conference Finals is Golden State. Game 6 winners vs Memphis 110-96. Series winners 4 games to 2. Tonight – Klay Thompson 30 pts, Steph Curry 29 pts, Kevon Looney 22 rebs. – 12:41 AM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

The year is 2022. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the Warriors are back in the Western Conference Finals. Dubs fans — don’t ever, ever, ever take this for granted – 12:39 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry said it’s bedtime. – 12:35 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in true Game 6 form, mega hyped as they come up with big buckets in this 4th, pushing the Warriors lead to the largest of the night – up 13 on Memphis with 2:57 to go – 12:32 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Dillon Brooks: pic.twitter.com/Q19MqpXbc4 – 12:30 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors dodged a huge bullet as Curry helped onto a Jones FT J and left Brooks wide open for a 3. – 12:29 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and Looney huddle up near halfcourt. Looks like they’re closing with their starters. They are desperate for a couple stops – 12:27 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Dillon Brooks came to play tonight 😤

He’s got 30.

pic.twitter.com/p3FOrCU85j – 12:26 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

That may have been the best 90-second stretch of Andrew Wiggins career. Killer catch-and-shoot 3, steal for a pick-six on Brooks, then a killer contest on Brooks the next time down at the rim leads to a run-out 3 for Curry. Second half from him has been enormous. – 12:25 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Dillon Brooks just gave the warriors an 8-0 run in 20 seconds. Amazing how destructive a guy he is to his own team on a night that he’s absolutely cooking – 12:24 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins made 3, Andrew Wiggins steal and dunk, Andrew Wiggins stop on Dillon Brooks in isolation leads to a Steph Curry transition 3. At the center of the biggest 7-0 run of the game. – 12:24 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Biggest shot of the night comes from Curry. Puts the Warriors up 6 with 5:43 left – 12:23 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry trying to show all it takes is one shot to change his game – 12:23 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Dillon Brooks’ blood type is “iso buckets.” AK – 12:22 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Is John Starks a good comp for Dillon Brooks? – 12:20 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

steph curry is 6-20 – 12:19 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Nah dawg I ain’t ever seen Dillon Brooks pull that crossover stepback out his bag on a corner triple lol this is wild. – 12:18 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

boos give Dillon Brooks strength – 12:18 AM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

That Dillon Brooks move… whew – 12:17 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Dillon Brooks making every shot he missed the other night lol – 12:17 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks is giving us the best TV ever. And Memphis is giving the Warriors a million chances to score. – 12:17 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Dillon Brooks is having a game – 12:17 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry returns at 8:21 of the fourth, with Warriors up 85-83 – 12:16 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry and Poole a combined 5-for-23 from 3 – 12:15 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Crowd going crazy for the Dillon Brooks turnover. – 12:14 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Warriors lead 78-77 heading to the 4th in Game 6 as the Grizzlies win the 3rd quarter 26-25. Warriors plagued by turnovers now have a 16-5 differential with Memphis. Dillon Brooks 23, Desmond Bane 20 for the Grizzlies. Warriors led by Klay Thompson’s 27. – 12:10 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

The Warriors have 16 giveaways to Memphis’ four, yet are somehow still up by four. Oh, and that Steph Curry guy has missed 13 of 17 shots. Much-improved defense from Game 5 their saving grace so far. – 12:01 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

4-17 for Curry tonight. Since the first month of the season, he just hasn’t made the same 3s he has throughout his career. And if he’s not a 40% shooter on those shots, he’s not capable of leading a team to a championship. – 12:01 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

If Curry gets going, the Warriors are in good shape. Up 4 with him struggling mightily – 11:59 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Klay Thompson with his C.J. Beathard impersonation trying to hit Curry on a long pass. – 11:57 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks is now guarding Klay Thompson. He’s been on Stephen Curry all series. – 11:54 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Dillon Brooks vs Klay Thompson – 11:48 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

dillon brooks might be the highest variance player in the nba – 11:48 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

I will remember fondly the days when Curry could shoot – 11:47 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

halftime came at the right time for me emotionally. That was intense. Grizzlies down 53-51.

Dillon Brooks with the hot hand w/ 18pts. Klay Thompson has it on the other end w/ 17pts. Warriors sure can turn the ball over (12) and the Grizzlies sure can score off of them (12pts). – 11:28 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Ja showed am appreciative smile to Curry for the slick move he made to the halo at the end of the half but could not convert. I luv that stuff!! – 11:27 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime:

Warriors 53 Grizzlies 51

This has been some fun baksetball. The Grizzlies took a haymaker with GS making 11 of its first 20 threes. Memphis weathered the storm and even took the lead. Back and forth.

Dillon Brooks has 18 points. Klay Thompson has 17. – 11:26 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Frantic half from Steph Curry. Scattered dribble, a few bad turnovers, couldn’t find his shot. But he is aggressive and feel like the Warriors are getting him the looks/matchups they want. Feels like it’s on him to bring Warriors home in second half. – 11:25 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Could easily wind up being a situation where the worst thing that happened for Memphis was Dillon Brooks hitting some early shots. He went 6-for-16 in the first half, and 1-for-6 on 2s. – 11:25 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Well folks. It’s simple. In the second half, Steph Curry needs to be …………………..

… better – 11:25 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Curry has Clarke on him … so they come set a screen to put Jaren on him? – 11:20 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

There’s never a moderate amount of Dillon Brooks. – 11:19 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

That is now 3 flagrant points for Dillon Brooks.

1 more point and he will face a suspension. – 11:18 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

A heat check that went well, a heat check that went poorly, a technical foul and now a flagrant foul. We’ve hit for the Dillon Brooks cycle and it’s not even halftime. – 11:18 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“dillon brooks is playing too well and i can’t let that stand”

-dillon brooks – 11:18 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Flagrant 1 on Dillon Brooks. His face is shown on the video board and the Chase Center fans are booing. – 11:18 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Dillon Brooks man….what the hell man…that’s just dirty – 11:17 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

dillon brooks might get ejected…? – 11:17 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Curry sold the hell out of that one, but Brooks just shoved him in the back. – 11:16 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

We’ve reached the Dillon Brooks trying to injure guys stage of the game. – 11:16 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Double technical fouls on Dillon Brooks and Klay Thompson. Last play by Brooks is under review to determine if it meets the criteria of a flagrant foul – 11:16 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Wiggins and Curry both would have had layups last trip … but for the fact that Memphis has two guys under the rim on every play because they aren’t guarding Looney or Green. – 11:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Dillon Brooks 3-point shooting in this series!

First 5 games: 5/22

First 1.5 quarters of Game 6: 5/10 – 11:07 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Dillon Brooks. What a damn response to his awful game the last time he was in this building. You can criticize Dillon for a lot of things but the guy has balls of steel. – 11:07 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Besides booing Dillon Brooks for his Flagrant on Gary Payton II in Game 2, Warriors fans are also booing Dillion Brooks for turning his bricks into makes – 11:07 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Live look at Dillon Brooks: pic.twitter.com/SEpwykvkpj – 11:07 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Dillon Brooks in 11 minutes: 18 points on 6/13 FG, 5/10 from 3. Entered shooting 22% overall, 18% from 3 in series. – 11:06 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

No pitch count for Dillon Brooks tonight. – 11:06 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Dillon Brooks getting such heavy boos, and it only seems to be emboldening him. He’s up to 18 points in 12 minutes. Warriors’ nine-point lead down to one midway through the second quarter. – 11:06 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Dillon Brooks has scored 18 of the Grizzlies’ 43 points so far. He’s Memphis’ only player in double-figures. – 11:06 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Dillon Brooks talking cash money💩 to the Chase Center fans. – 11:06 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Dillon Brooks absolutely relishing this role as a villain at Chase Center tonight. – 11:05 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Dillon Brooks experience is in full effect GRAB A BAG OF POPCORN. – 11:05 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Dillon Brooks had the time and space! – 11:05 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Dillon Brooks making up for lost time. 15 points now through a quarter and a half here in Game 6 for Memphis 5/11, 4/8 from 3). – 11:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks has more than half of the Grizzlies’ 3-pointers. – 11:05 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Curry with the Harden travelstepback – 11:03 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Dillon Brooks is someone who sees 9 straight red numbers on the roulette table and rushes over to bet black. – 10:42 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks hoops like the dudes at Mt. Moriah precinct – 10:42 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks’ career high FGA is 28. He’s on pace for 36 tonight. – 10:42 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Dillon Brooks: 9 minutes, 9 shots – 10:40 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

When it comes to Dillon Brooks there are no bad shots. – 10:40 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

So Dillon Brooks came to play tonight. He already has 12 points in 8 minutes. – 10:39 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Silence the haters, Dillon Brooks!! – 10:36 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Dillon Brooks play currently both thrilling and frightening, Man on Wire-style. – 10:36 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

“how will dillon brooks ever come back from this” – 10:36 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Dillon Brooks

Never in doubt! – 10:36 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The Dillon Brooks Game? – 10:35 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Aaaand here come the turnovers.

Warriors’ 8-pt lead is gone, Dillon Brooks’ 3 ties it 16-16, 4:46 Q2 – 10:35 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Back-to-back made 3-pointers from Dillon Brooks ties the game at 16-16 midway through the first quarter. Boos emanating from the crowd. – 10:35 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Dillon Brooks with 10 huge points — back-to-back 3s after back-to-back Warriors turnovers. They have 4 in the first – 10:35 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Do y’all want Dillon Brooks to keep shooting now? – 10:35 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

That Dillon Brooks showed up?!? – 10:35 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Curry just picked up his 2nd with 5:29 left after Brooks slipped in his Kobes – 10:34 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry picks up his second foul with 5:26 left in the first quarter. Something to monitor. – 10:34 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

The Warriors involve Steven Adams out on the perimeter (which they should do 5,000 times tonight) and Curry drills the wide open 3 off the dribble hand off. Simple – 10:25 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Dillon Brooks getting those shots up. – 10:24 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry breaks the Warriors’ two-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer, then Curry finds Green slicing to the rim for a layup. 5-4 Dubs early. – 10:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

For Grizzlies — What’s Dillon Brooks going to do, frfr

For Warriors — Y’all serious or nah – 10:22 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Golden State Warriors, including Stephen Curry, hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Let’s break down Curry’s prop bets, st… warriorswire.usatoday.com/article/stephe… – 10:00 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors, I’m told. He’ll join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. – 9:25 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies will be going against one of the great NBA folk heroes today.

Game 6 Klay Thompson

2019 vs. Houston (21 in first half) while Curry was held scoreless

2019 vs. Toronto 30 in 3 quarters before injury

2018 vs. Houston 35 points, 9 3s

2016 vs. OKC 41 points, 11 3s pic.twitter.com/x16fY4NFwh – 7:46 PM

“They know that we’re going to come every single year,” the 26-year-old Brooks said after scoring 30 points and making Curry work for all of his 29 (on 10-of-27 shooting overall and 6-of-17 shooting from 3-point range). “We’re young, and they’re getting old. So, they know we’re coming every single year.” -via The Athletic / May 14, 2022

Brown discusses Wiggins’ play in the 4th quarter of Game 6: “I saw a resiliency that most people didn’t think he had, especially when he was in Minnesota. He stepped up. He was picking up full court. He was switching and keeping bigger guys off the glass. He just sat down and dug in for us. That was the same thing that he did, was it Game 4, for us, at the end of the game. He’s shown up in big moments and I hope he gets his due credit because he was huge for us this series.” -via TalkBasket / May 14, 2022

Brown on Wiggins’ engaged defense: “He was just engaged from jump street. This morning during shootaround, I knew he would have a big game because we changed our pick and roll coverage, and when we made the change, Wiggs asked, he was like, ‘You want me to pick up Ty Jones full court?’ I said, ‘Wiggs, you want to do that for 48 minutes?’ He said, ‘I’m locked in. I’ll do it for 48 minutes. You just tell me.’ I said, ‘Okay. Well, pick and choose your spots.’ When a guy like that comes to you and says that, you know he’s ready for the task at hand.” -via TalkBasket / May 14, 2022