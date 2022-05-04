Dillon Brooks ejected for scary Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II

Grizzlies’ Brooks ejected for scary Flagrant 2 on GP2 in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The story of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 on Draymond Green, and less than three minutes into Game 2 on Tuesday night, another infraction changed the tenor of the clash.

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 and ejected from Game 2 at FedExForum for a scary hit on Gary Payton II on a layup attempt with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Payton fell hard on his left arm and was down for several minutes before making the second of two Flagrant free throws.

The Warriors announced that Payton was undergoing an X-ray on his left elbow and his status for Game 2 was to be determined.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn’t happy with Brooks.

A few moments later, Draymond Green took an elbow to the face from Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman. The Warriors’ forward was forced to leave the game and went to the locker room for treatment.

Everyone knew this series between the Warriors and Grizzlies would be spicy, but in less than five quarters, there already have been two ejections and a pair of injuries.