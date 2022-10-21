Dikembe Mutombo ‘on the mend’ amid brain tumor treatment, says Alonzo Mourning

Some good news on Dikembe Mutombo’s fight against a brain tumor arrived Friday, courtesy of former opponent Alonzo Mourning.

The former Miami Heat All-Star center shared a photo with his fellow Hall of Famer on Instagram, with a caption indicating Mutombo’s treatment is going as planned.

The caption:

Thanking God this morning!

My brotha is on the mend and in good spirits!!! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Prayer is truly uplifting.

The 56-year-old Mutombo was announced last week to be undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta:

“NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

The eight-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been working as a global ambassador for the league since his retirement in 2009, after 18 professional seasons. He also currently works as a member of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, along with a wide range of humanitarian work in Africa.