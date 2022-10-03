Digital Brands GameSpot, Metacritic, TV Guide, Cord Cutters News and Comic Vine Are Acquired By Fandom – The Hamden Journal

Fandom has acquired a portfolio of digital brands, including GameSpot, Metacritic, TV Guide, GameFAQs, Giant Bomb, Cord Cutters News and Comic Vine, from Red Ventures.

Collectively, the properties reach 46 million monthly active users. Fandom described them as highly complementary to the company’s 300 million MAUs, 250,000 Wiki communities and 40 million pages of content.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 by Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales and Angela Beesley Starling, Fandom controls a large cache of data on consumer preferences in film, TV, video games and other corners of pop culture. Insights from this large population of engaged fans is harnessed for FanDNA, Fandom’s proprietary data platform. In recent years, the company has acquired ScreenJunkies, Curse Media and Fanatical, increasing its presence in the pop culture, gaming and ecommerce sectors.

In announcing the Red Ventures deal, Fandom said it will boost the company’s position in many corners of the overall digital universe, including reference, community, trends, ratings, reviews, news and commerce. It also will contribute to Fandom’s affiliate and commerce efforts, the company said, and bolster revenue on Fanatical, its gaming commerce business.

“We’re thrilled to add these powerful, authoritative brands into the Fandom platform, which will expand our business capabilities and provide immersive content for our partners, advertisers and fans. The trusted insights, ratings and content they provide will make us a one-stop shop for fans across their entertainment and gaming journey,” said Perkins Miller, CEO of Fandom. “In addition to creating exceptional fan experiences, these platforms will add to our FanDNA data offering, giving us sentiment and intent signals that will help improve the consumer experience as well as make our commerce and advertising businesses more impactful.”

Christina Miller, Chief Strategy Officer, Red Ventures, said the transaction represented “the beginning of a new chapter for Red Ventures and Fandom, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”