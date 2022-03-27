Diggs Boys together? 30 draft visits lining up

The majority of the dust has settled for Dallas in free agency, so how is their depth chart shaping up? Take a look at the Cowboys roster from multiple different angles, including a position-by-position assessment and an explanation as to why Dallas may be due for some regression in 2022.

Dallas must now turn to what is traditionally their biggest team-building tool, the upcoming NFL draft, to continue the improvement of their squad. With a number of needs it can be tough to tell who the Cowboys are interested in, but their 30 official visits will help to show fans what prospects and positions Dallas may be prioritizing, and the Cowboys have already conducted six of said visits.

Plus, a look at the top five prospects at each position, Greg Zuerlein’s new landing spot, and Trevon Diggs dream for his brother to join him in Dallas. All that and more in Saturday’s news and notes.

Predictions, signs point to regression for Cowboys in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Barring an excellent draft or some serious player development, the Cowboys will likely have a worse roster on paper in 2022 than they did the year prior. Cowboys Wire’s Ben Grimaldi discusses this factor, along with others, that may add up and cause Dallas to regress in the coming year.

Jets Sign Former Rams, Cowboys Kicker Greg Zuerlein to Deal :: Sports Illustrated

Kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed to a deal with the Jets on Friday. Another high-profile free agent departing Dallas, but Cowboys fans won’t lose sleep over this exit. Zuerlein is coming off arguably his worst year-to-date as he missed 12 total kicks.

Cowboys’ to-do list: What still needs to be addressed on the roster :: The Athletic (Paywall)

The Athletic’s Jon Machota summarizes the current state of each position group on the Cowboys roster, detailing what still needs to be addressed, like offensive line and depth at pass catchers, and what is good to go as the club enters 2022.

Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs: ‘Always Wanted to Play on the Same Team’ as Brother Stefon :: Bleacher Report

After trading Amari Cooper and re-signing Michael Gallup, it’s almost a certainty that the Cowboys aren’t in the market for a high-priced wide out. Fans came dream, however, and Trevon Diggs had the Dallas faithful doing just that after he expressed his desire to team up with his All-Pro brother, Stefon.

2022 Dallas Cowboys 30 visits tracker :: Blogging the Boys

One of the best way to gain insight into what positions, and more specifically what prospects, a team is considering in the NFL draft is to look at the players they bring in for one of the 30 official visits that each team gets. In this Cowboys visit tracker one can see that Dallas has met with six players so far, including two wide receivers, two tight ends, and two lineman.

Spagnola: Feeling Some Offensive Consternation :: The Mothership

Long time Cowboys writer Mickey Spagnola shares his thought son the numerous questions surrounding the Cowboys offense at the moment. Spagnola centers in on the Cowboys pass catchers, noting who must step up and what the club can continue to do.

Bucky Brooks’ top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0 :: NFL.com

Given the current state of the Cowboys roster, Dallas is entering the draft with needs at a number of positions, and could feasibly select any position other than quarterback with one of their top three picks. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down every position, giving his top five prospect at each spot.

How Might Washington Change This WR Corps? :: The Mothership

Dallas will likely add another wide receiver during the NFL draft, but as things stand, recent signing James Washington may be in line for significant snaps in 2022. Washington spoke about the ways he’d like to get involved that he didn’t have a the best chance to show in Pittsburgh, noting, “I want to be that down-the-field threat, I want to be that physical guy, I want to get involved in the run game,”

