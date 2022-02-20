Diggins claims silver medal in women’s 30km race at Beijing Games

BEIJING – In the final cross-country race of the Beijing Olympics, Jessie Diggins had one more opportunity to break another barrier for her country. The Afton native didn’t let it pass her by, earning a silver medal in the women’s 30-kilometer freestyle to become the first non-European to capture an Olympic medal in that event.

Diggins’ silver equals the best-ever result for the U.S. in an individual cross-country race at the Olympics. Bill Koch also won silver in the men’s 30km in 1976.

Therese Johaug of Norway left everyone else in her wake Sunday, winning the race in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. Diggins finished 1:43.3 behind, with Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen third. The gold was Johaug’s third of these Games.

The race time was moved up by 3 ½ hours because of weather conditions that had deteriorated from uncomfortable to worrisome. It was 15 below zero at race time with a 10-mph wind.

Johaug led throughout the race and ran off with it by the 10km mark. At the 7.5km checkpoint — one full loop around the course — she was at the front of a lead pack that included Diggins, Sweden’s Ebba Andersson and Delphine Claudel of France. A chase group lurked about 20 seconds back.

By the time they reached 10.4km, Johaug had left everyone else behind. Though Diggins had moved up from fourth to second, she was 16 seconds behind, with Andersson trailing Diggins by another 16 seconds. Johaug steadily stretched her lead, and about 12km into the race, she looked back over her shoulder and saw the rest of the field in the distance.

Diggins maintained her place at the halfway mark, with those who had been with her falling more than a minute behind. Remarkably, Johaug still looked fresh, even on the climbs.