‘Diehard’ Nintendo fan spent over $40,000 buying stock and then asked top executives why the company won’t make more of a fan-favorite series

A gamer asked execs during a shareholder meeting this week about reviving the game series “F-Zero.”

He said he spent 5.6 million Japanese yen, or over $40,000, on Nintendo shares for one stock unit.

He told Insider that he’s been playing Nintendo games since he was a child and is a “diehard fan.”

A gamer said he spent over 5.6 million Japanese yen, or over $40,000 if translated to US dollars, on Nintendo stock, and used his opportunity to ask a question during the Japanese gaming giant’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday about a fan-favorite series he wants to see revived.

The fan asked Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa if it has considered relaunching some fan-favorite game franchises, specifically “F-Zero,” which was a racing-game series that hasn’t had a new entry released since 2004.

Nintendo didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The fan, who is based in Japan and used an online translator to communicate, told Insider over Twitter direct messages that he bought 100 shares at 56,430 yen per share (or over $400 per share in today’s dollars) in February after selling his stock in another company.

He wished to remain anonymous for privacy, but his Twitter handle translates to Momiji. He told Insider that he is a “diehard Nintendo fan.”

He was granted the opportunity to attend the shareholder meeting after buying one unit of stock (100 shares), but said it wasn’t guaranteed that he would be able to ask a question. That was just a “bonus.”

“I have been playing Nintendo games since I was a child,” Momiji told Insider. “Among them, I can’t get enough of that sense of speed of ‘F-Zero.'”

The gaming news site VGC translated Furukawa’s response, which Momiji said was an accurate interpretation: “It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games.”

Shinnya Takahashi, the company’s managing executive officer, gave a more optimistic answer.

“We are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players,” he said, according to VGC.

In May, Nintendo announced that a 10-for-1 stock split would take effect on October 1, which would split each share into 10 shares and potentially make the company more appealing for investors.

