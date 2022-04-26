Diego Boneta, Naomi Ackie & Rupert Friend Set For Podcast ‘Cupid’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel: The Series), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody) and Rupert Friend (Homeland) have been set to star in rom-com musical podcast series Cupid.

The QCode production is being written and directed by Katy Cavanagh-Jupe. Premiering summer 2022, the seven-episode piece will feature original music performed by its lead cast.

Also producing are Cavanagh-Jupe’s production company, Double Garage Films, and Boneta’s production company, Three Amigos.

The modern love story is inspired by Greek mythology. When Aphrodite’s love potion goes missing on Earth, Cupid is held responsible. Zeus strips him of his immortal powers, giving him seven days to find and return the love potion. If Cupid fails, he will be condemned for eternity to his father Ares’ brutal bootcamp. With help from a boy on a scooter and a quirky florist called Rose, Cupid embarks upon an epic quest to unmask the real thief and restore the stolen potion safely back to Olympus.

The pod marks the second series from QCode to feature original music, following last year’s Electric Easy.

Katy Cavanagh-Jupe is an English actress and writer, who has worked in theater, film, TV and radio drama in the UK. Cupid marks her directorial debut.

“Working with this immensely talented cast and the incredibly supportive team at QCODE has been a wild ride,” said Cavanagh-Jupe. “Beyond its extraordinary characters, heightened world and ambitious musical numbers, Cupid is a deeply relatable story about the meaning of life and finding something or someone you want to die for.”

Katy Cavanagh-Jupe is represented by Grandview, Innovative Artists and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Diego Boneta is represented by UTA, Grandview, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Naomi Ackie is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office. Rupert Friend is represented by Grandview and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.