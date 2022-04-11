Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins lead Phils’ huge comeback win

Phillies 5, Mets 4: Big rally, big win gets Bohm off the hook originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies kicked off their season series against the NL East rival New York Mets with a rousing, 5-4, come-from-behind win Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The attendance was 22,317.

The Phils did all their scoring during a five-run eighth inning that included a two-run homer by J.T. Realmuto, a game-tying RBI double by Rhys Hoskins and a go-ahead RBI double by Didi Gregorius.

Alec Bohm started the go-ahead rally with a leadoff walk. In the field, however, he had a night to forget.

The Phillies are 3-1. The Mets are 3-2. The two teams play 18 more times this season.

Tough night for Suarez

After what Ranger Suarez did last season, there was a lot of anticipation for his season debut. He did not live up to the hype. He gave up five hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings. He threw 63 pitches, about what was expected because he had an abbreviated spring training.

All three runs allowed by Suarez came in the first inning after he failed to field a potential double-play ball that third baseman Bohm ended up throwing away as the Mets put runners at first and second with no outs.

Tough night for Bohm

Bohm had some track record (4 for 10 with a double and a homer) against Mets starter Taijuan Walker so he got the start at third base.

Defense was a problem for Bohm last season and it was again in this one as he made three throwing errors. Bohm handled five other chances at the position, including starting a double play in the fifth, but the three errors were glaring.

Manager Joe Girardi has called Bohm “a work in progress” defensively, but can the Phillies afford to have that work done in the majors if they’re going to be the contending team they hope to be?

Ironically, Bohm never faced Walker. The Mets right-hander left the game after two innings with what was called shoulder irritation.

Bohm had a good game at the plate. He doubled and walked twice against the Mets’ bullpen. He has reached base in all six of his plate appearances this season with a single, two doubles and three walks.

Nice Nelson

Nick Nelson, picked up in an offseason trade with the Yankees, looked good in relief of Suarez. In his first work of the season, he pitched four innings and allowed just a hit, a walk and a run. He struck out two and showed a 98-mph fastball and a good changeup.

Nelson had been a reliever with the Yankees. The Phillies have increased his innings with the idea he could work as a starter if help is needed in that area.

Give him a Hand

Manager Joe Girardi used Brad Hand for the save and had Jeurys Familia up in the bullpen in the ninth. There was no immediate word on the availability of closer Corey Knebel.

Up next

The series continues Tuesday night. Zack Wheeler will make his season debut against Mets righty Tylor Megill (1-0, 0.00).

Girardi indicated that he was planning to give rookie center fielder Simon Muzziotti his first big-league start Tuesday night. Muzziotti was called up from Double A when Mickey Moniak went down with a broken hand on the final day of spring training.