Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo

diddy christmas baby girl 2022

diddy/instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot.

The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday.

The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️” he captioned the loving photo.

RELATED: Sandra Lee Spends First Christmas with Ben Youcef and His Twins at a Mall After Canceled Flight

Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, as well as Sarah Chapman, the mother of his daughter Chance, also joined in on the fun.

Diddy announced the arrival of his newborn daughter via Twitter on Dec. 10.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby’s mother. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

RELATED: Diddy Gifts Daughters Jessie and D’Lila Matching Range Rovers at Twins’ Lavish Sweet 16

Last month, the Grammy Award winner spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his daughters helping feed around 3,000 people from Miami’s homeless community through The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission.

RELATED VIDEO:Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Three Daughters Support Him on Red Carpet at 2022 BBMAs — See the Photos!

They were also joined on Thanksgiving by rapper Yung Miami, 28, who told XXL in September that she and Combs are “having the time of our lives” while dating.

Last year, the Press Play artist opened up about becoming closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic after his ex, Kim Porter, died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself. It’s really been a blessing,” he told Clive Davis.

“I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family,” Diddy continued. “For me, it’s been a blessing, but really using the time to become a better father and a better person.”