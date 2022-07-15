Did Za’Darius Smith send a warning to Aaron Rodgers and Packers?

For any fan in need of some “meet at the quarterback” vibes heading into the 2022 season, look no further than the recent social media post from Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

In the post, Smith put up a picture of himself standing back-to-back with fellow multiple-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter, along with the date September 11, 2022.

It’s the official start date of the Vikings’ regular season, and they’ll be facing Smith’s former team, the division rival Green Bay Packers. That will be the date when he gets to shed the practice pads and hit Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for real.

“I can’t wait to get a chance to face them the first game and see that look on Aaron Rodgers’ face when he see me on the other side of the ball,” Smith said back in May, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “…It’s going to be a, ‘It’s good to see you again, but now, it’s not at practice.’”

Vikings legendary cornerback Patrick Peterson claimed he’s never been a part of a team with as dominant of an edge-rushing combination as Smith and Hunter in his career. That’s saying a lot coming from a guy that has seen plenty of football in his days.

Rodgers and the Packers will get to experience it first-hand when the teams collide in the season-opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. Change is coming for the Vikings with the many additions they’ve made in the offseason, including bringing in Smith.

And on September 11, it all comes to a head with one of the most dynamic pass-rushing tandems in the league coming face-to-face with one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it.

Grab some popcorn.

