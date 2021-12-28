Did You Spot This Editing Mistake in Don’t Look Up ?

This could be the part where we just weren’t supposed to look up.

On Dec. 24, the highly anticipated Adam McKay disaster comedy Don’t Look Up—which features megastars Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill—was released on Netflix. And while the cast alone is enough to create some chatter, it’s one fan’s eagle-eyed catch that’s creating a whole new buzz around the film.

Two days after its small-screen release, TikTok user Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) shared a clip from the movie, which included a couple of frames featuring the film’s on-set crew within the shot. “So, hey guys, I was just watching Don’t Look Up,” he said during the Dec. 26 video. “And at one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds, it looks like you can see the whole film crew standing here, for like three or four frames.” In the clip, which Ben captioned with the word “oopsy,” he continued, “They’re like, ‘Oh, they probably won’t notice that.’ Yup.”

Don’t Look Up NYC Premiere

Sure enough, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss it moment, the masked-up film crew is seen very briefly in the background shot.

Don’t Look Up, a satirical comedy that follows two astronomers as they attempt to warn the world about an approaching comet, soared beyond expectations even before its official release, earning four 2022 Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture—Musical or Comedy.

So, remember: Eyes up when you’re watching this one to catch the quick faux pas!