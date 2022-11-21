Did you recognise Robert Downey Jr with his new look?

Robert Downey Jr. has changed his appearance for a film role. (AP)

Robert Downey Jr has shocked fans after showing off a completely bald head at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old Avengers star – who often wears very heavy-rimmed glasses – recently shaved all his hair off for an acting role and many failed to recognise him with his new look.

Fans on social media expressed their surprise at seeing Downey Jr without his thick hair.

Read more: Robert Downey Jr. mourns death of father Robert Downey Sr. at 85

One tweeted: “Where is Robert Downey jr.’s hair!????”

Robert Downey Jr has shaved his head for a film role. (AP)

Another said: “Robert Downey Jr being bald now has thrown me for a loop.”

One exclaimed: “Just saw a very bald Robert Downey Jr and i’m never recovering from it.”

While another fan asked: “Did everyone else know Robert Downey Jr looked like this now?”

Others failed to recognise the actor at first.

Austin Butler and Robert Downey Jr at the Academy of Motion Pictures Governors Awards. (Getty Images)

One exclaimed: “Is that- is that Robert Downey Jr?”

Another said: “I was so focused on Austin [Butler] that I didn’t even realise the bald dude next to him is Robert Downey Jr.”

And another agreed: “I was like what’s this?!?! And then I zoomed in and I’m like nope that’s not him. I didn’t even read in the corner where it said Robert Downey Jr.”

The Iron Man star recently shared a video of his children, Exton, 10 and Avri, eight, shaving his head for him.

He told them: “I need your help, you know how I’m starting this project soon? The Sympathiser. I don’t want to wear a bald cap so we need to shave my head.”

The Sympathiser is a TV mini-series about a communist spy during the Vietnam War. Downey Jr is also producing.

Read more: Robert Downey Jr earned a staggering £60 million from Avengers: Endgame

Downey Jr has made a documentary about his late filmmaker father Robert Downey Sr due to be released on Netflix in December.

Watch: Robert Downey Jr’s filmmaker father died in 2021