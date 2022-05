Executing a decisive bash-and-run on the next-to-last-lap of Sunday‘s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Joey Logano wrestled the lead from William Byron and ended a NASCAR Cup Series 40-race winless streak dating to March 2021 at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track. After Logano gave Byron‘s Chevrolet a jolt entering Turn 3 on the white-flag lap, […]

