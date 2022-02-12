Did the Boston Celtics “master the Deal Zone” at the 2022 NBA trade deadline? Such is the question posed by Defector’s Chris Thompson in a recent trade deadline roundup article trying to assess how each of the league’s 30 teams did dealing players at a deadline that saw 22 of the 30 clubs in the NBA move players and/or assets in a trade last Thursday.

You might be wondering what exactly the “Deal Zone” is if you were not as glued to your device(s) all the live-long day as many of us were, which was a weird little sobriquet for the negotiations that definitely were not happening until they were done between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets regarding a one James Harden.

But you aren’t here to read about that, so let’s check out what Thompson thinks about Boston’s “Deal Zone” performance.

“The Celtics, winners of six straight and eight of 10, were down in the Deal Zone, making big bold moves and strengthening their team for a push up the standings,” suggests Thomas.

“They traded a couple rotation guys and a couple picks for Derrick White, which will make their perimeter defense genuinely terrifying for opposing ball-handlers; they brought back Daniel Theis in exchange for Dennis Schröder and Enes Freedom; and they cast off some other flotsam and scored a future second-round pick. Boston’s defense has shot up to third in the league by points per possession, and now they’re adding a ball-hawking menace in White and a versatile, switchable big in Theis, and all it cost them is some guys who would fall out of the rotation in the playoffs or who everyone hates.”

“This is big-time Deal Zone maneuvering by newbie office fella Brad Stevens!” praises the Defector analyst.

Truth be told, here at the Celtics Wire, we are inclined to agree. Seeing Romeo Langford and recent arrivals Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder go stung a bit, but the return of Theis and the play of White on Friday have already convinced us this was a very shrewd deadline for Stevens indeed.

If this is what we can expect from the Celtics President of Basketball Operations when he needs to make some roster moves, he may well need a sobriquet of his own on par with his predecessor in his current role, “Trader” Danny Ainge.

