4 things to know about Dolphins head coach finalist Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are coming to the end of their head coach as they’re finishing up their second interviews with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

San Francisco made an interesting move on Friday that might hint toward the loss of McDaniel from their coaching staff in the coming days. The 49ers hired former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to be their assistant head coach and assist with the run game.

Prior to McDaniel’s promotion to offensive coordinator this past offseason, he was the team’s running game coordinator, a position that was never filled.

If Kyle Shanahan is bringing in an offensive-minded, veteran coach, that may mean they are preparing for McDaniel to move on, and the only place he’s interviewed has been Miami.

Moore is expected to complete his interview with the Dolphins on Saturday. After that, they could make their decision anytime.

