Did Stranger Things EPs Alter History to Erase a Hero’s Pervy Moment?

What you see isn’t necessarily what you’ll get the next time you watch Stranger Things. After series co-creators the Duffer Brothers shared with our sister site Variety in June that they had already re-edited scenes from past seasons — and hoped to address the fact that in Season 4, everyone appeared to have forgotten Will’s birthday — at least one big change seems to have come to light, courtesy of a fan on TikTok.

Originally, Season 1, Episode 2 — AKA “The Weirdo on Maple Street” — included a moment in which Jonathan, hidden in the woods while searching for clues about brother Will’s disappearance, secretly snaps photos of Nancy as she’s getting undressed in Steve’s bedroom. Not exactly a great look for the underdog who eventually became Nancy’s boyfriend, right?

Well, now if you stream the same episode, Jonathan still gets an eyeful of the object of his affections, but rather than further violate Nancy’s privacy, he doesn’t take any pictures of her in her bra. Instead, he lowers his camera and captures one of poor Barb’s last moments with a pulse before she’s dragged into the Upside Down by the Demogorgon.

Despite this tweak to de-creepify Jonathan’s actions in the scene, the subsequent episode, “Holly, Jolly,” features Steve, Nancy and their snotty pals looking at the pictures that the shutterbug took — including one of Nancy in her bra with her back to the window. So apparently, Jonathan did still take the shot, we just didn’t see him do it anymore.

The Duffer Brothers declined to comment for this story.

