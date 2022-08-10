Did Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Get Married? Stars Spotted Wearing Gold Bands on Their Ring Fingers

Eternals World Premiere Red Carpet

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Did Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make things official?

The “Let You Love Me” singer, 31, and the Thor: Love and Thunder director, 46, were photographed with what appear to be gold wedding bands on their fingers in recent social media shots, captured by the Daily Mail. A new report in The Sun claims the pair wed recently in London.

Reps for Ora and Waititi did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ora and Waititi went public with their relationship last year after they were first linked back in April 2021 when Ora posted a photo of her and Waititi embracing. She captioned her post, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.”

After that, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the August 2021 premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. In September, Waititi and Ora appeared together at the 2021 Met Gala, where Ora posed in a two-piece Prada outfit alongside the filmmaker.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Waititi won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 2019 film Jojo Rabbit, which he also directed and starred in. He’s made movies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, and he’s acted in films like Free Guy, Lightyear and The Mandalorian.

He split from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two kids, daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.

Fendi Women’s Collection Fall/Winter 2022/2023 – Milan Fashion Week – Arrivals

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

British singer/songwriter Ora recently released the single “Finish Line” and has acted in movies like the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. She’s among the cast of the upcoming action movie Tin Soldier along with Jamie Foxx, and she lends her voice to the new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

In September, Ora told Vogue Australia about keeping her love life mostly private. “I’m in a great place in my life, that’s all I’m going to say about that,” she said at the time. “I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. … I learned a lot in my 20s.”