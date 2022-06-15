Did Richard Sherman take a shot at the Bucs on his way to Amazon?

Three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reeling from injuries at cornerback, so they signed an All-Pro help fill the void.

Richard Sherman was immediately thrust into action in Week 4 after just a few practices, and though both parties were hopeful he could return to his Pro Bowl form, injuries would limit him to just five games the rest of the year.

After one season in Tampa Bay, Sherman is now headed to Amazon, joining their NFL coverage team for the upcoming season. That said, he’s leaving the door open for a return to the field, though he does have one caveat.

“As long as they don’t throw me in for three straight games fresh of the streets, I’ve got something in the tank,” Sherman told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on Tuesday when asked about his ability to play in 2022.

That sure sounds like a shot at the Bucs, who threw Sherman into the fire just days after signing him last season. The veteran corner was lauded for his role in helping many of the young defensive backs with their preparation while he was injured, and even cross-trained at safety to help the team with depth on the back end of the secondary.

As he heads to the television side of things, it doesn’t sound like Sherman was too thrilled with how quickly the Bucs expected him to hit the field after he signed last season.

