Did Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce finally reconcile at NBA All-Star weekend?

Did KG, Allen and Pierce finally reconcile at All-Star weekend? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you saw that video on Sunday night, you probably assumed Kevin Garnett’s beef with Ray Allen was very much alive.

During Sunday’s ceremony for the Top 75 NBA players, Allen approached the stage and dapped up former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James right in front of Garnett and Pierce.

Needless to say, KG didn’t look too pleased.

For context, Allen left Pierce and Garnett’s Celtics as a free agent in the summer of 2012 to sign with James’ Heat, who had just beaten Boston in the 2012 playoffs. Garnett especially held a long grudge against Allen for joining the enemy, so we can understand him not enjoying this moment.

Related: Tatum poses for epic photo with C’s legends at All-Star Game

But for Celtics fans hoping the “Big Three” can get over something that happened 10 years ago, we have promising news. Both Pierce and Garnett shared a photo on their Instagram accounts of all three Basketball Hall of Famers looking reasonably happy together.

Instagram/@tic_pix

We doubt Garnett and Pierce will ever be close friends with Allen. But the trio accomplished a lot during their five seasons together — winning a championship in 2008 and reaching the NBA Finals in 2010 — and played key roles in helping each other become Hall of Famers.

So, even if the three Celtics legends don’t become best buds, it was nice to see them at least pretend to like one another while celebrating their place as three of the best 75 players in league history.

Whether Allen shows up for Garnett’s number retirement ceremony at TD Garden on March 13 remains to be seen.