Did Kevin Durant really believe that the Nets would not beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 playoffs?

In an odd twist, the Brooklyn Nets losing to the Boston Celtics may not have been as much a surprise to a few as one might think. At the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Nets were presumptive favorites to win the title, and when they added James Harden midseason, things were looking up.

And while the Harden experiment did not go well and the vaccination status of Kyrie Irving compounded by injury to Kevin Durant threw a wrench in the regular season expectations, there was still optimism ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Then, the Nets collided with a white-hot Celtics that had morphed into the most dangerous team in the league midway through the season unexpectedly.

However, in a recent interview discussed on the Fox show “Undisputed,” it seems former Net and friend of KD Mike James heard from Durant himself that he did not expect to beat Boston.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

The relationship between Bill Russell and Red Auerbach that made the Boston Celtics champions

Bill Russell’s bond with the Boston Celtics organization

Renowned NBA journalist Jackie MacMullan credits Celtics’ Bill Russell for being ‘fearless’

Boston Celtics release memorial video for NBA, civil rights icon Bill Russell

Celtics Lab 133: Remembering Bill Russell the man and activist with Sopan Deb

Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck remembers Bill Russell’s ‘joyous laugh’

List

Boston’s Jaylen Brown cracks HoopsHype’s top five shooting guards for 2022-23

List

Could the Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade rumor saga finally be coming to an end for the Boston Celtics?

List

Boston Celtics and civil rights icon Bill Russell: A life well-lived in photos

List

Tabatabaie: The NBA should universally retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey

Bill Russell Red Auerbach

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire