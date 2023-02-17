Did Johnny Knoxville just leak the location for Season 3 of ‘White Lotus’?

Johnny Knoxville, left, might have disclosed the next location of “The White Lotus,” whose first season starred Natasha Rothwell, center, and Murray Bartlett. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times, left; Mario Perez / HBO)

Johnny Knoxville got a little too candid in a recent interview and might have unwittingly revealed that “The White Lotus” is headed to Japan.

The “Jackass” star sat down with Vulture to discuss the cancellation of his Hulu comedy series, “Reboot,” but the conversation drifted to the upcoming season of HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus” (as conversations tend to do). And Knoxville slipped up.

“Mike White is a very close friend of mine,” Knoxville told Vulture of the show’s creator. “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next … oh, I’m not giving anything away.”

He stopped himself before adding, “I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

The first season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series took place at a fictitious luxury resort chain — the White Lotus — and was set in Hawaii, where the overarching theme was wealth and excess. In Season 2, viewers met an entirely new set of vacationers (aside from fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge) in Sicily, where sex is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

For the next season, White hinted in an HBO Max featurette that the show might be set in Asia. “It would be a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” he said. “And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

He also played around with the idea of taking “The White Lotus” to another continent.

“We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race,” he told Deadline in October. “But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.