Did Draymond deserve to be suspended? Can 76ers trust Harden?

Jake and Dan are back for another fun episode of No Cap Room with more “Takes from the Couch”, a conversation around why the NBA suspended Draymond Green for game 3 of Warriors-Kings and a lot more.

After talking about this year’s slate of NBA Playoffs commercials that everyone is already getting tired of, the guys discuss what the Minnesota Timberwolves need to do to try and be competitive against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

We know the Memphis Grizzlies have good numbers when Ja Morant doesn’t play, but what if they’re also missing Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke? Or what if Ja plays injured? If they’re not careful, they might find themselves down 0-2 headed to Los Angeles.

Giannis might play tonight but he’s definitely not 100%. Just like the Grizzlies, the Bucks might need to change how they play offense to take advantage of the healthy players they have if they can’t rely on Giannis.

Kelly Dwyer, author of The Second Arrangement newsletter and former blogger for Ball Don’t Lie, joins Jake and Dan later in the show to explain why he feels icky about picking the Boston Celtics to win the title, why he is enjoying the Clippers-Suns series, and what can fix the Chicago Bulls.

