Did Dennis Schroder hint he wants to rejoin LeBron James, Lakers?

Just prior to the 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Danny Green, a key 3-and-D wing from their championship team the previous year, to the Oklahoma City Thunder for point guard Dennis Schroder.

It was a move that L.A. presumably made to reduce the ball-handling responsibilities of an aging LeBron James.

Although Schroder played well at times, he was widely criticized by the Lakers’ fan base, partly because he was asking for a huge contract extension that would’ve been worth at least $20 million a year.

When he didn’t get it, and when no other team offered him anything close to that in free agency, he was forced to sign a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics last summer for a mere $5.9 million, which made him a laughingstock.

This summer, Schroder is still a free agent, and he may have hinted that he wants to return to the Purple and Gold.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Dennis Schroder hopped on Instagram on Tuesday and seemingly expressed an interest in joining forces with Lakers star LeBron James once again.”

If the Lakers end up trading Russell Westbrook, even if it’s for Kyrie Irving, they will need some depth at the point guard spot, or possibly a new starter there.

If Schroder is willing to accept whatever role they give him, he could be a decent addition for one season. He isn’t a great 3-point shooter, and he is susceptible defensively versus bigger guards, but he does bring a strong effort on the defensive end, and he can push the pace and distribute the ball.

Schroder was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award during the 2019-20 season, the year before he came to L.A.

