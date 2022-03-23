Did Bennedict Mathurin touch a TCU Showgirl’s chest after Arizona’s win?

TCU and University of Arizona officials have been in contact regarding a postgame incident involving Wildcats star player Bennedict Mathurin and a TCU Showgirl following Sunday night’s game in San Diego, a source told the Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

Video appears to show Mathurin touching the Showgirl’s chest as he headed to the locker room following the Wildcats’ 85-80 overtime victory over TCU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The tunnel to the Arizona locker room was located where TCU’s spirits squads were positioned on the court in front of a TCU fan section.

The Star-Telegram has reached out to TCU, the University of Arizona and NCAA officials on the matter but has yet to receive responses.

Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media since late Sunday night.

Mathurin, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard from Montreal, Canada, is projected as a potential lottery pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. He matched his season-high with 30 points in Arizona’s victory over TCU.

Arizona, the 1-seed in the South Region, advanced to the Sweet 16. UA will face 5-seed Houston on Thursday night in San Antonio.

