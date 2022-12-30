Did Amazon Stock Bottom in 2022 or Are More Losses on the Way?

Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Free Report stock was not the worst-performing FAANG stock in 2022, but it was far from the best.

Amazon’s seemingly strong and resilient business in the cloud with Amazon Web Services is showing some cracks, while its retail business has been prone to rising inventory and transportation costs, alongside fluctuations in consumer spending.

As other retailers have struggled this year, so has Amazon.