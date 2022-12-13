Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment Podcast Business Stephen Michael Hire – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Wolf Entertainment, the company behind the Law & Order franchise and its many spinoffs, is looking to grow its podcast business with the hire of Stephen Michael.

Michael joins Dick Wolf’s company as VP, Audio. He was previously VP, Audio and Executive Producer at Sheryl and Lords of Chaos producer Gunpowder & Sky.

In the newly-created role, LA-based Michael will oversee day-to-day operations and development across its slate of original fiction and true-crime audio series.

Wolf Entertainment is behind podcasts such as Dark Woods, starring Corey Stoll, Monica Raymund, and Reid Scott, and Hunted, starring Parker Posey, as well as Law & Order: SVU Podcast.

During his time at Gunpowder & Sky, Michael led ay-to-day development and production activities across its audio business and launched and exec produced sci-fi fiction podcast Dust as well as exec produced Audible Original podcasts, including Ghetto Gastro Presents: In the Cut, Shelved and Lighters in the Sky.

Prior to Gunpowder & Sky, he was a producer at Gizmodo Media Group, producing content across Gizmodo, Earther, The Root and Deadspin.

“Stephen’s addition to the Wolf Entertainment team reflects our commitment to exceptional audio storytelling. We are thrilled to continue expanding the Wolf brand in podcasting and pushing the boundaries of the medium. Stephen’s success as a producer, creative, and executive will undoubtedly help us do so,” said Elliot Wolf, Wolf Entertainment’s EVP of Digital.