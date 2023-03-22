Dick Van Dyke Suffered ‘Minor Injuries’ After Car Accident in Malibu: Police

The Mary Poppins actor crashed his car into a gate in Malibu, California on March 15

Dick Van Dyke suffered “mild injuries” after crashing his car into a gate in Malibu, California on Wednesday, March 15, police confirm to PEOPLE.

The 97-year-old actor was driving a silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 when the vehicle slid into the structure, according to authorities. The area has been experiencing record rains.

Paramedics treated Van Dyke at the scene, police say, though he was not transported to the hospital. TMZ, who was first to report about the accident, were told via sources that the Mary Poppins legend’s nose and mouth were bleeding, and that he might have suffered a concussion.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for Van Dyke for comment.

The star was last seen on the small screen in February, when he was unmasked on the season 9 premiere of The Masked Singer.

“I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun,” he told PEOPLE, after his exit from the Fox series. “I was positive they wouldn’t be able to guess who I was. And I was right!”

On the show, Van Dyke performed Frank Sinatra’s “When You’re Smiling” — a song choice the star attributes to his wife, Arlene Silver. “They wanted me to do something current and I know nothing from rock,” Van Dyke admitted. “So we picked out one which typifies me. She’s the one that came up with it and I liked the song, too.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver in 2021

Another thing Van Dyke can attributes to Silver? The reason he’s stayed young at heart.

Asked his secret for staying youthful in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment last month, Van Dyke gave a hat tip to his 51-year-old spouse, whom he married in 2012. “Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works!” he said, adding that genes and avoiding negativity also helps. “My positive attitude, I get that from my wife.”

Van Dyke told PEOPLE he and Silver love singing around the house. “Every day my beautiful wife sings,” he said. “There’s a lot of duets going on around the house most of the day.”

In fact, Silver taught herself some of Van Dyke’s favorite songs over the pandemic. “I learned all the music he knows so I can keep him singing,” she said. “Every show tune, every standard. I know all of them now, and I didn’t know any of them before.”

