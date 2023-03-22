Dick Van Dyke Suffer Minor Injuries In Malibu Car Crash – The Hamden Journal

Sitcom legend Dick Van Dyke suffered minor injuries in a single-car crash last week after his Lexus LS 500 slid into a gate in Malibu, police have confirmed.

Van Dyke, 97, was driving the car in an area that had been experience record rainfall. After the actor’s vehicle slid into a gate, paramedics treated him at the scene for what TMZ reports was bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The accident occurred in Malibu on Wednesday, March 15.

Van Dyke, who starred in the classic sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-66) and in such movies as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, appeared was revealed last month to be a contestant on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Van Dyke, who’d been costumed as “the Gnome,” performed “When You’re Smiling,” becoming the oldest performer to ever appear on the show.

