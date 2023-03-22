Dick Van Dyke, 97, involved in Malibu car crash

Legendary TV star Dick Van Dyke has reportedly been injured after crashing his Lexus in Malibu when he lost control of the wheel.

The 97-year-old actor’s car skidded in wet weather conditions before smashing into a gate on Wednesday morning, TMZ reports.

The ordeal left him with a bloody nose and mouth, as well as a possible concussion.

Police arrived on the scene to find the Hollywood veteran behind the wheel of his Lexus LS 500, TMZ added.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

It’s understood that Van Dyke was not taken to the hospital and was instead picked up by a friend who took him home.





Cops have reportedly submitted documents to the DMV requesting the “Mary Poppins” star retake his driving test.

Officers said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, the outlet reported.

The Post has reached out to the actor’s reps for comment.





The ordeal comes nearly 10 years after Van Dyke was involved in another car crash, when he was rescued from his burning Jaguar in Los Angeles.

The actor was pulled from the vehicle, apparently not realizing his it was flaming up on the highway.

“It just started making a noise, and I thought I had a flat at first, then it started to smoke, then it burned to a crisp,” he told TMZ at the time.

Van Dyke said he escaped uninjured and “there was a fireman, a nurse and a cop just happened to be passing by. Somebody’s looking after me.”