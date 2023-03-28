Dick Van Dyke, 97, has his car keys taken away by wife after crash: report

Legendary TV star Dick Van Dyke’s wife has reportedly taken matters into her own hands and confiscated his car keys following his car accident last week.

The beloved “Mary Poppins” icon, 97, lost control of his vehicle when it skidded on a wet road and crashed into a gate in Malibu.

The ordeal left the veteran actor with a potential concussion, as well as a bloody mouth and nose.

While the injuries he sustained were minor, his wife Arlene Silver, 51, has reportedly taken his car keys from him to avoid another accident, Radar Online reports.

“Dick’s gotten to the point where he needs to be taken off the road — for his own safety and the safety of others,” a source told the outlet.

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver. Coleman-Rayner Dick Van Dyke tweeted this photo with the caption “Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP!!” following his 2013 crash in Calabasas, California. Dick Van Dyke

“Arlene is terrified if she doesn’t take the keys away now, it may be too late.”

The insider adds that the actor is unhappy with his wife’s decision to revoke his driving privileges.

“Dick is chafing at Arlene’s concerns. He’s aware of his age, but he’s determined to maintain his independence,” the source added.

The “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” star showed off his battle wounds Friday, claiming the airbags didn’t deploy during the crash.





Van Dykes burning sports car on the side of the 101 Freeway on Aug. 19, 2013. Jack/X17online.com

“I’m fine — just sore all over,” he announced in a video captured on Friday, assuring people he was doing “pretty good.”

“The airbags did not deploy, so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber,” he quipped, with his infamous grin.

He brushed off the concerns about his well-being, saying he’s “doing OK.”





Van Dyke before wet weather conditions forced him to crash his car on Oct. 14, 2023. Coleman-Rayner

“I’m 97 — all my friends are dead,” he stated, adding that he’s still “having fun.”

While drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved, the officers reportedly requested that Van Dyke retake his driving test with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

The ordeal comes nearly 10 years after Van Dyke was involved in another car crash, when he was rescued from his burning Jaguar in Los Angeles.

The actor was pulled from the vehicle, apparently not realizing it was flaming up on the highway.

“It just started making a noise, and I thought I had a flat at first, then it started to smoke, then it burned to a crisp,” he told TMZ at the time.

Van Dyke said he escaped uninjured and “there was a fireman, a nurse and a cop just happened to be passing by. Somebody’s looking after me.”