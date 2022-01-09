Dick Carson, TV Director and Johnny Carson’s Younger Brother, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, a television director best known for his work on “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Tonight Show,” has died. He was 92 years old.

Carson’s family announced the news on Sunday, saying he died in his home after a brief illness.

Though Carson was best known for his television work, he originally started in radio, working in Nebraska in the early years of his career. He graduated college in 1952, with a degree in speech and radio, and was named “Best Announcer” by his National Honorary Radio Fraternity.

It wasn’t until years later that Carson got his start in television, working as a “floor man” for local programming, then later directing commercials and local news and sports shows. Eventually, he got a summer job as a stage manager and associate director for ABC in Los Angeles, and went on to earn a permanent position directing children’s programs including “Chucko the Birthday Clown.” Carson later directed “The Soupy Sales Show”.

It was thanks to his older brother, Johnny Carson, that Dick Carson wound up in New York. Johnny, who was not yet officially hosting the show, got him an interview with “The Tonight Show.” Upon coming onboard, Dick Carson directed musical talent, guest appearances and sketches with the show’s host.

Carson eventually left “The Tonight Show” to direct the short-lived “Don Rickles Variety Show.” Later, he went on to direct on “The Merv Griffin Show” until Griffin’s retirement, and “Wheel of Fortune.” Carson stayed with the game show for more than two decades, until his own retirement.

Over the course of his career, Dick Carson earned himself 12 Daytime Emmy nominations, and five awards.

Carson is survived by his long-time wife, three children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.