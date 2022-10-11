Dice’s stock jumps 88%; the company plans to submit its psoriasis treatment candidate to the FDA next year

Shares of Dice Therapeutics Inc. soared 88.8% in premarket trading on Monday after the company shared promising Phase 1 data for its experimental psoriasis treatment. Dice said the investigational oral therapy was well-tolerated and showed a mean percentage reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index. “We look forward to advancing DC-806 into a Phase 2b clinical trial to optimize dosing and further explore peak efficacy with a longer duration of treatment,” Tim Lu, Dice’s chief medical officer, said in a news release. The company plans to submit a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of next year. Dice’s stock is down 2.6% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 21.4%.