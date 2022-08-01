Diane Warren Responds To Backlash From Beyoncé Fans Over Songwriting Credits On Singer’s New Album – The Hamden Journal

Earlier this morning, Hollywood hitmaker Diane Warren asked what seemed a simple question on Twitter: “How can there be 24 writers on one song?”
But nothing on Twitter is ever simple.
Shortly after Warren’s tweet appeared, Beyoncé fans began replying en masse. It seems the song “Alien Superstar” on her just-released album Renaissance has exactly 24 writers. Warren did not mention the tune or the superstar singer by name, but the Beyhive still took umbrage.
According to Billboard the writers credited on “Alien Superstar” are:
- Beyoncé herself
- Jay-Z (billed at S. Carter)
- Honey Redmond
- Christopher Lawrence Penny
- Luke Francis Matthew Solomon
- Denisia “@Blue_June” Andrews for @Novawav
- Brittany “Chi_Coney” Coney for @Novawav
- David Debrandon Brown
- Dave Hamelin
- Timothy Lee McKenzie
- Danielle Balbuena
- Rami Yacoub
- Leven Kali
- Atia Boggs P/K/A Ink
- Levar Coppin
- Saliou Diagne
- Mike Dean
- Robert Francis Anthony Manzoli
- Richard Peter John Fairbrass
- Christopher Abbott Bernard Fairbrass
- John Michael Holiday
- Barbara Ann Teer
- Kim Cooper
- Peter Rauhofer
After Beyoncé fans churned up a tweetstorm, Warren tried to clarify with, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious,” and then “Ok, it’s prob samples that add up the ammount [sic.] of writerrs [sic.]” But the Beyhive wasn’t having any of it.
Finally, this afternoon, Warren wrote, “I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it.”
Beyonce sparked her own controversy recently and had to make her own amends of sorts.
The song “Heated” from Renaissance, which Beyoncé co-wrote with Drake and seven others contains the line, “Spazzin’ on that a**, spazz on that a**.” The word “spaz” is a derogatory reference to spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy which makes it difficult for people to control their muscles.
It was later reported by The Hamden Journal’s sister publication, Variety, that Beyoncé’s camp said in a statement, “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”