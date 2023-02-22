Diane Warren On Oscar Nominated Song ‘Applause’ & ’80 For Brady’ Ditty – The Hamden Journal

It’s not Oscar season without songwriter Diane Warren. After taking home a Governors Award from AMPAS this fall, the multi-platinum selling and Billboard chart-topping songwriter of such hits as Rhythm of the Night and If I Could Turn Back Time is looking at her 14th Original Song Oscar nomination, this time for the ditty “Applause” from the Samuel Goldwyn Films title Tell It Like a Woman.

The song is another inspirational anthem in the vein of some of Warren’s other nominated singles such as 2015’s “Till It Happens to You” from the doc The Hunting Ground, 2017’s “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall, 2018’s “I’ll Fight” from RBG among others.

The Hamden Journal

“‘Applause’ is a love song to yourself, it’s about giving yourself love and respect and taking a minute to do that,” Warren says on the latest episode of Crew Call. The song is not only the end-credits song but appears in the short film segment Sharing a Ride. Warren, who enjoys “casting” her songs with prime performers, selected Disney Descendants star Sofia Carson to sing “Applause” given the actress’ dedication to women’s causes.

Another song Warren has on the radio this season is “Gonna Be You,” the anthem from Paramount’s Lily Tomlin-Jane Fonda-Rita Moreno-Sally Field comedy 80 for Brady. Warren drew inspiration from the title, thought 1980s and thought, “What if I created a super group?” Her concept was “’80s iconic artists who are still as amazing as they are now.” Read, Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry who Warren enlisted for the raggae inspired song.

We talk with Warren about the Broadway musical that’s in the works about her life, currently titled Obsessed, Cher showing up at the Governors Awards for her, and what’s in store for next Oscar season.

Listen to our conversation with Warren below:

Subscribe to the Crew Call podcast: Apple Podcasts, Spotify