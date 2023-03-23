Diane Keaton on being single at 77 and how it’s ‘highly unlikely’ she’ll date again

Diane Keaton opens up about being single in her 70s — and predicts her relationship status won’t be changing. (Photo: Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Diane Keaton is done with dating.

“I don’t date,” the 77-year-old Annie Hall said in an AARP the Magazine profile. “Highly unlikely. I don’t remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So. I’d like to take you out.’ They don’t happen. Of course not.”

Keaton’s exes include Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino, but she never married. She adopted her two children — Dexter, 27, and Duke, 22 — after 50. She’s now an empty-nester.

“They’re great,” she said of her now-adult children. “They’re doing good.” It’s noted that Dexter is now married and Duke is living on his own.

Her number one companion these days is a golden retriever, Reggie, given to her by a friend who thought she needed a dog.

“I didn’t even ask for her,” she said of Reggie. “He came to me and said, ‘I think you need this dog.’ I was like, ‘OK, I guess?’ Of course, now I just love her. Dogs are irresistible. They’re just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she’s a great jerk, and she’s hilarious.”

Keaton also talked about being a social media star in her 70s with 2.4 million Instagram followers. She admitted she as a small team to help her with her posts, saying, “I need the help, and I cherish it. It’s like making little movies, in a way. It’s collaborative.”

One recent video, of her dancing to Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers,” went viral and has over 1 million likes.

“It was just one of those days when I thought, ‘I’m going to do something stupid,’“ she said of the post. “The music was on, I was outdoors and thought, ‘What the heck.’ It happened out of nothing.”

Keaton has been candid about not dating in her 60s and 70s. In an interview in January, she said she hasn’t been on a date in 15 years. “They probably just thought, ‘Enough’s enough… she’s too weird,'” the Academy Award winner told Extra. “I’m kind of odd, but I’m doing fine.”

In 2019, she said it had been even longer since she dated — 35 years. “No dates,” she told InStyle. “I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah.”

As for never marrying, “I didn’t want to give up my independence,” she said on the Today show in 2021. However, she added, “By the way, no one has ever asked me to marry them, either, so that might be a good answer. I should’ve started with that and called it a day.”