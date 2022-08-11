Diane Keaton Makes Rare Public Appearance With Kids at Ceremony

It was a day of celebrating Diane Keaton!

The iconic actor was accompanied by her two kids — 27-year-old daughter Dexter and 22 year-old son Duke — as she was honored with her own handprint and footprint in cement ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. The rare public family outing also included Dexter’s husband, Jordan White.

Jordan White, Dexter Keaton, Diane Keaton and Duke Keaton at the Diane Keaton Hand & Footprint Ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif., on Aug. 11, 2022. (Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa USA via AP)

Diane, 76, was all smiles as she was surrounded by her loved ones. For the occasion, the “Annie Hall” star wore white trousers with a white with black polka-dot shirt, black blazer, belt and signature hat.“I am so lucky to be standing here in front of you at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre at this time in my life, at this location where I first started fantasizing the possibility of a dream,” she said during her speech, in video captured by Tinseltown TV. “I’m still that little Diane Hall all knotted up in emotion. I used to dream of being on the silver screen and I just want to thank you.”

Diane’s daughter also gave her famous mother a shout-out on her Instagram.

“What an amazing day honoring my momma! I am so proud of you and this is an incredible honor. I love you,” Dexter wrote alongside a photo of her, her mom and brother, as well as Diane’s hand and footprint.

Diane has a critically acclaimed career spanning over six decades. She is an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winner. But her greatest treasures just might be her two adopted kids.

The “Something’s Gotta Give” star adopted Dexter and Duke when she was in her fifties. A single mother, last year Diane shared some insight into why she never got married.

“It goes back to my mother, because, for me, most everything does,” she told Lisa Kudrow in a feature for Interview magazine. “I saw how much she gave up.”

“I feel like she chose family over her dreams. And she was just the best mother, but I think that she is the reason why I didn’t get married,” she explained. “I didn’t want to give up my independence.”

However, she is looking forward to one day being a grandmother, telling People in April, “Oh God, yeah.”

“I can’t imagine what that will be like. It’s not really something (my daughter Dexter and her husband) are discussing right now. I’m going to love the kid, probably,” she said.