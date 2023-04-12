Diane Keaton and co. embark on a raunchy Italian getaway in ‘Book Club’ sequel trailer

4195_D018_00176_RC3 (l-r) Mary Steenburgen stars as Carol, Candice Bergen as Sharon, Diane Keaton as Diane and Jane Fonda as Vivian in BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER, a Focus Features release. Credit: Riccardo Ghilardi / Â© 2023 FIFTH SEASON, LLC

The older the vines, the sweeter the fruit, so says a young Italian gentleman in the first trailer for the Book Club sequel.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen reprise their roles as four besties ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives. In Book Club: The Next Chapter, Vivian (Fonda) is getting married, so friends Diane (Keaton), Sharon (Bergen), and Carol (Steenburgen) propose a trip to Italy for a bachelorette party that soon goes off the rails.

“How does a woman in her 70s end up getting married?” the trailer poses. “She takes control of her own destiny,” that’s how!

Book Club: The Next Chapter arrives in theaters May 12 and also stars Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Hugh Quarshie, and Craig T. Nelson. Bill Holderman once again returns as director.

The first film, released in 2018, followed the foursome as they decided to revitalize their lives after reading the 50 Shades of Grey book series. “I’d love [audiences] to take their entire book club and go together and have fun and laugh. I’d love for men not to be afraid of it because it’s fun and funny and there’s some great male performances,” Steenburgen previously told EW of the first film. Bergen added, “It gives them a way to get out of their lives and just have a very pleasant, fun, and touching two hours.”

Watch the trailer for the Book Club sequel above.

