‘Diana The Musical’ Up For Worst (Almost) Everything – The Hamden Journal

In a year where the Kristen Stewart-led Spencer earned its share of awards buzz comes word that another project about the late Princess Diana is the leading candidate for the anti-Oscars. Diana, the Musical, the filmed version of the ill-fated Broadway show, took a final bow with nine nominations for the 42nd annual Razzie Awards revealed today.
The show “scored” nine noms for the 2022 Golden Raspberries spanning nearly all of the categories, including Worst Picture, Actress, Actor, Director and Screenplay. The Woman in the Window and Karen are a distant second with five apiece, followed by Space Jam: A New Legacy with four and Infinite and The Misfits with three each.
The “winners” will be “honored” on March 26, the day before the Academy Awards. Watch the nominations video above.
Here is how the Razzies handicapped its own Worst Picture race: “This year’s Worst Picture nominees include: The NetFLIX version of Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year, Diana, the Musical (the stage version of which didn’t even last 40 performances); that multi-bajillion-dollar straight-to-streaming time travel turkey Infinite; the hopelessly on-the-nose/can’t-we-all-just-get-along melodrama Karen (whose title character makes Cruella seem like a nice neighbor); that 115iminute Time/Warner corporate sales reel posing as a family film, Space Jam: A New Legacy; and a lifeless, pointless “re-imagining” of a seminal Hitchcock classic, The Woman in the Window.”
A special category this year pits Bruce Willis against … Bruce Willis. The action-movie veteran is nominated eight times for Worst Performance in a Bruce Willis Movie — ranging from American Siege to Survive the Game.
Here are the nominations for the 42nd annual Razzie Awards:
WORST PICTURE
Diana, the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana, the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana, the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana, the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana, the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)
Diana, the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE
(Special Category)
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed)
Musical Number / Diana, the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He
Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or
His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt
Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella de Vil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley / Diana, the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
“Coke” Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana, the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro
and David Bryan
Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels
The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny,
Screen Story by Henny
Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material
by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,
from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from
the Novel by A.J. Finn