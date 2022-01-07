Diana Sanchez Steps Down From Post As Toronto Film Festival’s Sr Director, Film – The Hamden Journal

After three years with the Toronto Film Festival, Diana Sanchez has exited her role as Senior Director, Film.

While the reasons behind Sanchez’s departure were not immediately made clear, they appeared to be personal in nature. She wrapped up her time with TIFF on December 31.

“Three years ago Diana joined us full-time as Senior Director, Film. During that time, she’s been an influential voice in the international film festival circuit and a visionary leader,” said TIFF’s CEO Cameron Bailey. “As we begin preparations for TIFF 2022, I’ll be working with the programmers to grow the team and maintain the curatorial excellence that Diana helped cultivate.”

“It has been a wonderfully exhilarating time at TIFF. There is truly nothing like this place or this team,” added Sanchez. “I would like to thank Cameron and the best team of programmers in the business. I am proud of the work we have done over these many years. As I prepare for a new adventure with my young family, I will always be grateful for my time at TIFF.”

Sanchez joined the festival as an international programmer and quickly gained a reputation for her gifts in this arena. Prior to her time there, she’d already been championing films and filmmakers from Latin America, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, and the Caribbean for more than two decades.